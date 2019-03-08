Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Suffolk Day gallery?

Miss Welham, Sophie, Eddie, Anna, Gracie, Harrison and Mrs Maddox from Stone Lodge Academy, celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

School children from Ipswich, were amongst those celebrating the first ever Suffolk Day big weekender which was enjoyed across the county on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

L to R: Becky Clarke cafe assistant, Craig Bullard head of butchery, Thomas Leatherbarrow head chef and Nick Punter marketing co-ordinator at Suffolk Food Hall, celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND L to R: Becky Clarke cafe assistant, Craig Bullard head of butchery, Thomas Leatherbarrow head chef and Nick Punter marketing co-ordinator at Suffolk Food Hall, celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Take a look at our Suffolk Day pictures from Suffolk Food Hall, Felixstowe Town Hall and St Joseph's College and see if you can see any familiar faces.

The Suffolk Day events started in Felixstowe on Friday with plenty of smiles, singing and most importantly sunshine.

Mayor of Felixstowe, Nick Barber, kicked off proceedings making an announcement on the town hall steps, saying: " On Friday 21st June 2019, and throughout the whole weekend for that matter, you are instructed to enjoy all that your county has to offer."

School children from St Joseph's College in Ipswich got to meet young Suffolk Punch foal Colony Vee, who trotted into their school for a special Suffolk Day visit.

Eddie and Harrison from Stone Lodge Academy Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Eddie and Harrison from Stone Lodge Academy Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Food Hall, played host to many of the events and welcomed the 'Suffolk Septuplet' of traditional Suffolk animals to their sunny spot near the Orwell Bridge.

Mayor of Felixstowe, Nick Barber celebrates Suffolk Day with fellow dignitaries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Mayor of Felixstowe, Nick Barber celebrates Suffolk Day with fellow dignitaries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Make sure you let your friends and family know if you spot them in the gallery and see how many of the Suffolk Septuplet you can name?

Felixstowe was full of celebration on a very sunny Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Felixstowe was full of celebration on a very sunny Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cousins Preston Moran and Maisy Wythe celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Cousins Preston Moran and Maisy Wythe celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The children - and adults - were captivated by the ten year-old foal Picture: LUCY BOLTON The children - and adults - were captivated by the ten year-old foal Picture: LUCY BOLTON

Ten year-old Suffolk Punch foal met pupils from St Joseph's in Ipswich as part of the Suffolk Day celebrationsl Picture: LUCY BOLTON Ten year-old Suffolk Punch foal met pupils from St Joseph's in Ipswich as part of the Suffolk Day celebrationsl Picture: LUCY BOLTON

Suffolk Punch foal Colony Vee visited St Joseph's in Ipswich for Suffolk Day PIcture: LUCY BOLTON Suffolk Punch foal Colony Vee visited St Joseph's in Ipswich for Suffolk Day PIcture: LUCY BOLTON

Pupils from St Joseph's in Ipswich got the chance to meet a ten-year-old Suffolk Punch foal PIcture: LUCY BOLTON Pupils from St Joseph's in Ipswich got the chance to meet a ten-year-old Suffolk Punch foal PIcture: LUCY BOLTON

Maddie and Jenna having fun on Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Maddie and Jenna having fun on Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lucas, Tom and Charlie having fun on Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lucas, Tom and Charlie having fun on Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

