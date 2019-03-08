Can you spot yourself in our Suffolk Day gallery?
PUBLISHED: 13:57 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 24 June 2019
Charlotte Bond
School children from Ipswich, were amongst those celebrating the first ever Suffolk Day big weekender which was enjoyed across the county on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Take a look at our Suffolk Day pictures from Suffolk Food Hall, Felixstowe Town Hall and St Joseph's College and see if you can see any familiar faces.
The Suffolk Day events started in Felixstowe on Friday with plenty of smiles, singing and most importantly sunshine.
Mayor of Felixstowe, Nick Barber, kicked off proceedings making an announcement on the town hall steps, saying: " On Friday 21st June 2019, and throughout the whole weekend for that matter, you are instructed to enjoy all that your county has to offer."
School children from St Joseph's College in Ipswich got to meet young Suffolk Punch foal Colony Vee, who trotted into their school for a special Suffolk Day visit.
Suffolk Food Hall, played host to many of the events and welcomed the 'Suffolk Septuplet' of traditional Suffolk animals to their sunny spot near the Orwell Bridge.
Make sure you let your friends and family know if you spot them in the gallery and see how many of the Suffolk Septuplet you can name?
