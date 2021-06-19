International students write love letters to county for Suffolk Day

Published: 11:45 AM June 19, 2021

Tamanna Begum, one of the winners of the Suffolk Day competition - Credit: Suffolk New College

International students at an Ipswich college have written of their love of the local area ahead of Suffolk Day.

The students at Suffolk New College all study English as a second language (ESOL) courses and were asked to explain their love for the county as part of a voluntary competition.

More than 50 entries were made for the competition, with four winners announced ahead of the Suffolk Day celebrations on Monday, June 21.

Erfan Ibrahim likes to feed the ducks at Christchurch Park with friends - Credit: Suffolk New College

Among the students' favourite things in the county included the Ipswich Waterfront and Christchurch Park, as well as the kindness of strangers.

Others included long weekend drives through the countryside and the county's rich history and castles.

The four winners, Erfan Ibrahim, Sipan Najat, Syzmon Lesnikowski, and Tamanna Begum were each given £25 vouchers donated by sponsor Nice PR.

Sipan Najat from Iraq, another winner of the Suffolk New College competition - Credit: Suffolk New College

Sipan, 18 and from Iraq, said he feels safe in Suffolk – and added he as become a big fan of Ipswich Town FC.

Another winner, 20-year-old Tamanna, from Bangladesh, said: “It doesn't matter who you are or where you’re from, with hard work and dedication, anything in life is possible."

Suzy Haynes, head of ESOL at the college, said: “We were overwhelmed by the response of our students who really enjoyed joining the Suffolk Day celebrations via this competition.

"All of the entries were upbeat in terms of the experience of being in Suffolk so it makes you proud to live and work here.”

Syzmon Lesnikowski, 17, said he wants to see the castles in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk New College

John Nice from Nice PR, said he was "moved" by the heart-warming entries.

He said: “I was moved by the entries. There was lots of optimism, positivity and hope - and that’s incredibly heart-warming.

"I'm so glad that almost everyone who entered thanked the college and the local community - and that they enjoy living in this amazing county.

"The words they created are a fitting tribute to the Suffolk Day celebrations.”

Elsewhere at the college, students from the four college campuses in Ipswich, Halesworth, Leiston and Otley, took part in a photo competition as part of Suffolk Day.