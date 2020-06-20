E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
International students share love for the county on Suffolk Day

PUBLISHED: 08:03 21 June 2020

Kurdo Salis shared his love of Christmas and the Ipswich accent as part of the Suffolk Day competition

Kurdo Salis shared his love of Christmas and the Ipswich accent as part of the Suffolk Day competition Picture: KURDO SALIS

KURDO SALIS

Students from all corners of the globe have shared their love of Suffolk as part of the annual Suffolk Day celebrations.

Beatriz Prezares, from Portugal, wrote about her love of Ipswich waterfront and annual fireworks celebrations Picture: BEATRIZ PREZARESBeatriz Prezares, from Portugal, wrote about her love of Ipswich waterfront and annual fireworks celebrations Picture: BEATRIZ PREZARES

Students at Suffolk New College were tasked to write about their love for the county as part of the now annual celebrations of local life.

The 24 students who entered are all studying to learn English as part of the “English for Speakers of Other Languages” (ESOL) course at the college’s Ipswich campus.

The competition was split between to categories – one for those over the age of 18 and another for those between 15 and 18.

Iraqi national Kurdo Salis was chosen as the winner for the over 18’s category, highlighting his love of the Ipswich accent and Christmas among favourite things about his new life in the UK.

He added: “The thing I like most about Ipswich is the people are so nice here – respectful and friendly – and there is also a lot of nice picnic spots around Ipswich and Suffolk which people enjoy.”

Head of ESOL Suzy Haynes said she was touched by Mr Salis’ piece, adding: “The reasons why people love living in Suffolk would make a wonderful poem or book. I gave the top prize to Kurdo because his piece was emotive, heartfelt and it showed how Suffolk has changed his life.”

Majid Dashti, 38, took the runner-up prize for his short piece, highlighting his experiences with the calm and kind people of the county since moving from Iran.

In the under 18’s category, Beatriz Prazeres from Portugal took first prize, while Simon Habte, 18 and from Eritrea, was chosen as runner-up for his love of Felixstowe.

John Nice, owner of Nice PR, judged the category and awarded the prize to Miss Prazeres.

He said: “The explanation of her favourite moment watching the fireworks at the Ipswich waterfront with her mum, sounded like it could be a moment from a film.

“The runner up was Simon Habte. His description of his favourite memory since living in Suffolk was so wonderfully pure.

“Both entries were a fitting tribute to the Suffolk Day – Big Weekender.”

Mr Habte added: “I love living in Suffolk and I am very happy to be a winner.”

This year’s Suffolk Day – Big Weekender runs from Friday, June 19 until Sunday, June 21.

