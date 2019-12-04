E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police release CCTV in search for serial mobile phone thief

PUBLISHED: 18:33 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:36 04 December 2019

Suffolk police has released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with phone thefts in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Haverhill Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police has released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with phone thefts in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Haverhill Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are tracing in connection with four distraction thefts of iPhone and Samsung phones across Suffolk.

The release follows four incidents of distraction thefts in November in the county town, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.

Three of the incidents happened between 11.30am and 3pm on Friday, November 15 at town centre businesses in the mid and west Suffolk towns.

At a business in Station Road West, Stowmarket, a man entered an office and begun talking to staff before leaving with a Samsung mobile phone.

In a similar turn of events, at an office in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, a man entered the office area and distracted staff while stealing an iPhone from one of their desks.

Then in Haverhill, a man went into an Office in High Street and asked for information to be translated while leaning over a desk to steal another Apple iPhone.

More than a fortnight later in Ipswich, on November 30, a man entered a restaurant in Anglia Retail Park around 11.40am and placed a piece of paper over a victim's iPhone.

After he left the restaurant, the victim realised her phone had been stolen.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured regarding the incidents.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in tall and well built, wearing dark-coloured bottoms, a black jacket and a black hat.

Police have also warned customer-facing businesses and their employees to be vigilant to this type of offence, and to ensure that any personal possessions or valuable items in areas accessible by the public are kept in a safe place and out of reach.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information regarding any of the four incidents, is asked to contact the Incident and Crime Management Hub, quoting reference number 69218/19.

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Deaf’ rogue traders target Ipswich and Kesgrave

'Deaf' rogue traders have been targeting homes in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES

When will £7m development of hotel, offices and car park be built in Ipswich?

The Princes Street corridor in Ipswich is getting a £7million revamp Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Deaf’ rogue traders target Ipswich and Kesgrave

'Deaf' rogue traders have been targeting homes in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES

When will £7m development of hotel, offices and car park be built in Ipswich?

The Princes Street corridor in Ipswich is getting a £7million revamp Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sleeping man had kitchen knife in pocket while drunk in charge of car

Oaie admitted having a knife and being in charge of a Vauxhall Signum in Beaconsfield Road on October 5 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Greater Anglia runs out of trains after two thirds of diesels are sent away

The new Stadler trains (left) are still being introduced but most of the existing trains like the Turbostars (right) have been sent to other parts of the rail network. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

WATCH: Lost pubs of Stowmarket – did you go to any of these in years gone by?

This drawing of the Blue Posts is one of the few depictions of the pub which once resided in Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL LANGRIDGE

Police release CCTV in search for serial mobile phone thief

Suffolk police has released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with phone thefts in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Haverhill Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Treasure hunter and farmer stunned as coin haul makes shy of £100,000

Builder and metal detectorist Don Crawley and an unnamed farmer are taking home a share of £90,000 following an Anglo-Saxon coin haul Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists