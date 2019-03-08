Drunk driver more than four times limit crashed car when trying to move it

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A drunk driver who was more than four times the limit when he crashed his car while attempting to move it has avoided jail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St George's St, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS St George's St, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rafal Muskala, of Grange Road, Ipswich, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to driving while over the alcohol limit.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Muskala, 28, was seen getting into his Mazda 6 on Tuesday in St George's Street, Ipswich, before driving forward and crashing into another car in front of him.

The crash caused a small dent in the other vehicle.

A member of the public then took the keys from Muskala but he took them back and attempted to reverse the vehicle.

Another member of the public then blocked Muskala in with his van and the police were called.

People at the scene reported smelling the alcohol on Muskala and when police conducted a roadside breath test, he was found to have 153mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He was then arrested and taken into custody.

You may also want to watch:

Shelley Drew, mitigating, said Muskala, who has no previous convictions, had attempted to move his car a short distance after drinking with friends.

"He is sincerely remorseful and sends his apologies to the court for what took place," she said.

"There was some concern that he was blocking in another vehicle and he made the foolish decision to attempt to assist by moving it and parking it elsewhere.

"But clearly he admits he was in no fit state to move it any distance.

"He wishes to emphasize that he was not attempting to drive any long distance and did not attempt to leave the scene.

"He was fully cooperative with police when they arrived.

"He has no previous convictions and says it is a one-off incident and a foolish decision."

Muskala, a father-of-one who works as a warehouse operative in Stowmarket, was given 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

He was also banned from getting behind the wheel for two and a half years which will be reduced by 30 weeks on completion of a driving course before June 1, 2021.

Magistrates also ordered Muskala to pay a victim surcharge of £122 and costs of £105.