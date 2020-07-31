Warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tonight

Thunderstorms are expected this evening in Suffolk and essex following the hottest weather of the year Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE (c) copyright citizenside.com

A weather warning for thunderstorms is in place across Suffolk and Essex tonight and the Met Office is forecasting heavy rain, with the possibility of hail.

The weather warning is in place over the East of England, London and part of south-east England between 4pm and midnight on July 31.

A Met Office statement says: “Along with some very hot weather today, a few thunderstorms are likely to break out during the late afternoon and evening.

“Where thunderstorms do occur frequent lightning is expected, along with gusty winds.

“Unlike many days with thunderstorms over the UK, relatively little in the way of heavy rain is expected.

“However, a few places may be unlucky and catch a heavy downpour, perhaps even with some hail, and as much as 15-20mm rain could fall in less than an hour, most likely in eastern England.”

These potential storms will follow the hottest day of the year so far in Suffolk, with temperatures of more than 25C expected across the entire county.