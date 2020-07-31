E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tonight

PUBLISHED: 13:30 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 31 July 2020

Thunderstorms are expected this evening in Suffolk and essex following the hottest weather of the year Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE

Thunderstorms are expected this evening in Suffolk and essex following the hottest weather of the year Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A weather warning for thunderstorms is in place across Suffolk and Essex tonight and the Met Office is forecasting heavy rain, with the possibility of hail.

The weather warning is in place over the East of England, London and part of south-east England between 4pm and midnight on July 31.

MORE: Suffolk to reach 34C as temperatures soar across UK

A Met Office statement says: “Along with some very hot weather today, a few thunderstorms are likely to break out during the late afternoon and evening.

“Where thunderstorms do occur frequent lightning is expected, along with gusty winds.

“Unlike many days with thunderstorms over the UK, relatively little in the way of heavy rain is expected.

“However, a few places may be unlucky and catch a heavy downpour, perhaps even with some hail, and as much as 15-20mm rain could fall in less than an hour, most likely in eastern England.”

These potential storms will follow the hottest day of the year so far in Suffolk, with temperatures of more than 25C expected across the entire county.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Four accused of murdering Ipswich man face October trial

Joe Pooley's body was discovered in the River Gipping, near London Road, Ipswich, two years ago Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tonight

Thunderstorms are expected this evening in Suffolk and essex following the hottest weather of the year Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE

Man accused of murdering wife at farmhouse due in court

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 car fire causes miles of tailbacks

The fire broke out on the offslip of the A14 at junction 52, near Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

School buys outdoor marquees for Covid-secure activities

Sidegate Primary School has bought new marquees, which will help provide Covid-secure activities when schools return in September. Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST