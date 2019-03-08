Mercury hits 34C in East Anglia - and is likely to rise through the afternoon

Felixstowe was packed with visitors as the scorching temperatures continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Forecasters say we are likely in for a record breaker today as the blistering temperatures are set to continue rising throughout the afternoon.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest, said although temperatures recorded today had not yet hit the heights of yesterday, with the average temperature in East Anglia sitting at around 34C this lunch time, Thursday July 25, - the heat would gradually rise through the rest of the day.

Yesterday, highs of 33.7C were recorded in Cavenish near Sudbury. Today the temperature in the village has reached 32.4C.

However, Mr Garner added that some slightly cooler breezes in Suffolk and Essex could be affecting the temperatures recorded.

He said: "We are watching the temperatures carefully and the temperature is around 34C at the moment in East Anglia. "But we have another three and a half hours of heating yet to come.

"It is probably going to be a record breaker though.

"The sun is still pumping heat into the atmosphere."