Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 33°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mercury hits 34C in East Anglia - and is likely to rise through the afternoon

PUBLISHED: 12:52 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 25 July 2019

Felixstowe was packed with visitors as the scorching temperatures continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe was packed with visitors as the scorching temperatures continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Forecasters say we are likely in for a record breaker today as the blistering temperatures are set to continue rising throughout the afternoon.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest, said although temperatures recorded today had not yet hit the heights of yesterday, with the average temperature in East Anglia sitting at around 34C this lunch time, Thursday July 25, - the heat would gradually rise through the rest of the day.

Yesterday, highs of 33.7C were recorded in Cavenish near Sudbury. Today the temperature in the village has reached 32.4C.

You may also want to watch:

However, Mr Garner added that some slightly cooler breezes in Suffolk and Essex could be affecting the temperatures recorded.

He said: "We are watching the temperatures carefully and the temperature is around 34C at the moment in East Anglia. "But we have another three and a half hours of heating yet to come.

"It is probably going to be a record breaker though.

"The sun is still pumping heat into the atmosphere."

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Ipswich rape: Teenage boy and man, 45, arrested in connection with attack

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rape in Silent Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Ipswich rape: Teenage boy and man, 45, arrested in connection with attack

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rape in Silent Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mercury hits 34C in East Anglia - and is likely to rise through the afternoon

Felixstowe was packed with visitors as the scorching temperatures continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where is the hottest place in Suffolk today?

Yesterday the hottest temperature was recorded in Suffolk - but how hot will it get today? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nearly 300 trains cancelled due to heat

Almost 300 Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to the heatwave Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kings of Anglia - Judge’s future, Lambert’s comments, Norwich interest in Dozzell and another injury

Alan Judge and Andre Dozzell are both the subject of transfer interest
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists