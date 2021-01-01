Most shocking dashcam footage from Suffolk and Essex in 2020

Video

Published: 4:00 PM January 1, 2021

Debris from a lorry crash above the A14 at Copdock came raining down on a car equipped with a dashcam - Credit: Video provided by Suffolk police

From fleeing criminals to wrong-way drivers and hair-raising manoeuvres, these dashcam videos are among the most dramatic released in our area in recent times.

Some of the clips were captured by pursuing police cars, while others were recorded by motorists with cameras fitted in their vehicles.

The video includes footage of a man who drove at a police officer in a bid to escape arrest, a serial disqualified driver who tried to smash through a blockade, a lorry driver whose vehicle was left overhanging the A14, and an ex-jockey who drove at up to 90mph in a residential area while nearly twice the drink-drive limit.

The videos were captured in Suffolk and north Essex and made public this year.