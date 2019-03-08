Cloudy

Suffolk weather: Where has the sun gone?

PUBLISHED: 12:10 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 09 July 2019

The skies above Suffolk are expected to remain cloudy and overcast for the next week Picture: JP APPLETON/NEW ZULU

The skies above Suffolk are expected to remain cloudy and overcast for the next week Picture: JP APPLETON/NEW ZULU

Copyright © jpappleton. All rights reserved.

After scorching sunshine and fantastic weather for Ipswich Music Day, there are overcast skies and sharp showers expected in Suffolk this week.

Today started with scattered showers and has continued to be overcast.

There could be a break through this afternoon but consistent sunshine is not on the horizon for the next week at least.

Phil Garner, meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, said: "In terms of sunshine, there could be some sun still this afternoon.

"We have got temperatures of 19C and 20C, which are consistent with average temperatures for this time of year.

"As we move into Thursday we have a chance of short, sharp showers in Suffolk, but this could lead to brighter spells at the weekend.

"We can expect temperatures between 18C and 21C for the weekend.

"The coast should still be warm, even with a wind coming from the north on Saturday and Sunday."

