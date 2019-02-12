Sunny

Dozens gather at Ipswich Cornhill to call for second Brexit vote

PUBLISHED: 12:34 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 14 February 2019

Campainers distributed thousands of pro-EU leaflets across Ipswich Picture: PHILIP GOUGH

PHILIP GOUGH

A host of pro-EU campaigners distributed thousands of leaflets to households across Ipswich in an effort to boost momentum for a second Brexit referendum.

More than 70 people gathered at the Ipswich Cornhill for the pro-EU rally Picture: PHILIP GOUGHMore than 70 people gathered at the Ipswich Cornhill for the pro-EU rally Picture: PHILIP GOUGH

The rally, organised by Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA), saw over 70 people gather at the Ipswich Cornhill on Saturday, February 9.

Philip Gough, SEUA committee member, said the intention was to encourage the town’s Labour MP, Sandy Martin, to “stand firm” against Theresa May’s government in forthcoming parliamentary votes, and to support a second referendum.

Most who attended were SEUA followers, with activists making the trip from Norwich, Newmarket, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds, and along the coast from Woodbridge up to Lowestoft.

The campaigners delivered 10,000 leaflets to households across the town, asking people to register their interest in taking another look at the UK’s relationship with the European Union.

SEUA chair Jules Ewart said: “With just 48 days to go until the UK’s departure from the EU, the word from parliament is that if Article 50 is to be extended (which is more than likely) there has to be either a general election or a new vote (the People’s Vote) for it to happen.

“Campaigning on the streets in Ipswich has never been a problem for us – the public here has always been open to our message.

“Brexit is hitting the buffers and we are hearing people saying, not just here in Ipswich but across Suffolk: ‘What is the point?’. If there was another vote tomorrow, I think Ipswich would be relieved.”

