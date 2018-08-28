7 reasons why Suffolk is the place to be in 2019

It’s been another disappointing weekend for Ipswich town fans as their loss sees them stay at the bottom of the table. But shake off the blues because there is lots of other things to celebrate in Suffolk in 2019 – here are our top picks.

Monday, January 21 is known as blue Monday – claimed to be the most depressing day of the year because it is in the midst of winter, we are still awaiting pay day and the Christmas credit card bills have landed.

But here in Suffolk there are lots of things to look forward to in order to banish those January blues and brighten your 2019.

With a number of famous faces coming to Ipswich, huge sporting challenges and artistic trails, this year is looking positive.

So shake off the blues and find out why Suffolk is the place to be in 2019.

Ipswich Witches Speedway season – March to October

The speedway season will return and this year the Ipswich Witches have four new riders for their assault on the Premiership.

Richard Lawson will join Danny King, Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen at Foxhall as they attempt to make an immediate impression in the top flight with the play-offs being the clubs first target.

The team will return to the track in March after a few months of winter training and preparing for the season ahead.

Suffolk Show – Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30

One of the largest events in the country returns for another year at Trinity Park to showcase the best of Suffolk.

Last year around 90,000 people turned up to the show ground to enjoy local food, entertainment, farming, and flowers.

The show is one of the UK’s oldest county shows and remains a traditional agricultural show at heart.

Rod Stewart – Friday, June 7

Legendary rocker Rod Stewart is making his return to Portman Road this summer.

The 73-year-old singer will be performing hits from his new album Blood Red Roses as part of a seven-date national stadium tour.

This will be his first time back at the Blues’ stadium since 2007 and marks his first UK tour in three years.

Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk – June to September

You herd it here first, 150 patchwork elephants are coming to Ipswich this summer to collect cash for St Elizabeth Hospice.

The Elmer story is 30 this year - and so is the hospice - so it is the perfect time to celebrate both.

It is hoped that the 2019 Elmer’s Big Parade will top the success of Pigs Gone Wild which raised more than £200,000 for the hospice.

Suffolk Day – Friday, June 21

An entire 24 hours to celebrate the place we all call home, what could be better?

People across the county will host events especially for Suffolk bringing a number of communities together to fly their Suffolk flags on the longest day of the year.

Last year saw guided walks, street parties, and great food – it’s bound to be a day to remember. And being a Friday, events will this year roll over to the weekend too.

Ed Sheeran Live at Chantry Park – Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26

The Suffolk star will return to Ipswich for four homecoming gigs across the bank holiday weekend. The open air performances will be the final shows of Ed’s world tour bringing thousands of people to the town.

The Saturday show sold out in 30 minutes and the gigs will be the talk of the town this summer.

It is still uncertain who will be supporting Ed in Chantry Park - who do you think will be joining the Framlingham star?

Great East Run Ipswich – Sunday, June 22

Thousands of people are set to tackle the 13.2 mile stretch across Ipswich this summer – with competitors of all abilities lacing up their running shoes for one of Suffolk’s biggest sporting events.

The mammoth half marathon takes runners on a tour of the town and has been doing so for the past three years.

Since the race was first launched in 2015 entry numbers have doubled to 4,000 with this year on track to being the biggest yet.