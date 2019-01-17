Sunshine and Showers

Life-saving defibrillator given to youth football club

17 January, 2019 - 08:24
Holbrook Hornets Youth FC players and officials are pictured with the club’s new defibrillator Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Holbrook Hornets Youth FC players and officials are pictured with the club’s new defibrillator Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Archant

A defibrillator which will benefit the community has been presented to a youth football club.

Holbrook Hornets Youth Football Club won the defibrillator in a competition run by Suffolk Football Association (FA), whose staff raised £1,100 towards its cost by successfully cycling 312 miles – one mile for every club in the county – non-stop in a 24-hour #LiveFootballChallenge during last October’s Love Football, Live Football Week.

The week was sponsored by MH Goals Ltd.

Suffolk FA football development manager Jodie Allard presented the community-run club, which operate 11 age groups from under-sixess to under-16s, with the defibrillator.

The club has chosen to install it at one of its training venues, the Royal Hospital School’s all-weather pitch.

Recently a Suffolk man created a website which locates your closest 24-hour defibrillator and provides you with directions on how to get to it.

The site, which is called Defibsearch, covers Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

