We can! Team compete in disability football tournament

Action from the iCAN Football League event at Inspire Suffolk on Saturday. Picture: SUFFOLK FA Archant

Teams from Suffolk and Essex took part in an adult disability football tournament.

Participants in the iCAN Football League pose with an Instagram board at Saturday’s event at Inspire Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK FA Participants in the iCAN Football League pose with an Instagram board at Saturday’s event at Inspire Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

The event at Inspire Suffolk’s headquarters in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich was the first event of 2019 in the iCAN Football League, which is sponsored by Wots up and organised by the Suffolk Football Association (FA).

Sides in the league compete in three divisions – Premiership, Championship and Non-League.

It was also one of a series of events run by Suffolk FA and sponsored by Total Football as part of The FA ‘We Only Do Positive’ initiative, which was launched last Monday.

Suffolk FA inclusive football development officer Kirsty Smith said: “Saturday was the first event of 2019 and was probably the best one yet in terms of the quality of football being played.

“It’s great to see the players enjoying themselves and developing their game as each tournament passes.”

The event was the third of the iCAN Football League season.