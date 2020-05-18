Hospital patients lent mobile devices to stay connected with families

Hospital patients are being lent mobile devices by a Suffolk charity in a bid to keep them connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “At My Bedside” scheme by Suffolk Family Carers aims to ensure the restricted visiting rules do not see families lose touch with loved ones staying in hospital, and discomfort is limited as much as possible.

It also aims to help ensure discharged patients receive help obtaining food and medication.

The scheme is currently being piloted at Ipswich Hospital, after being thought up by associate director of nursing Rebecca Pulford.

Ms Pulford said: “More than ever, hospital staff are very conscious how unsettling it can be to be in hospital at the moment, or to have a loved one admitted.

“I’m so pleased that we’re able to work with Suffolk Family Carers to provide some non-clinical support that goes some way toward limiting the discomfort and the fear.”

Anyone interested in At My Bedside, can contact the charity’s team here or on 01473 835477.