E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hospital patients lent mobile devices to stay connected with families

PUBLISHED: 11:08 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 18 May 2020

Hospital patients are being lent mobile devices in a bid to stay connected with their families during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: IPSWICH HOSPITAL

Hospital patients are being lent mobile devices in a bid to stay connected with their families during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: IPSWICH HOSPITAL

IPSWICH HOSPITAL

Hospital patients are being lent mobile devices by a Suffolk charity in a bid to keep them connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “At My Bedside” scheme by Suffolk Family Carers aims to ensure the restricted visiting rules do not see families lose touch with loved ones staying in hospital, and discomfort is limited as much as possible.

It also aims to help ensure discharged patients receive help obtaining food and medication.

The scheme is currently being piloted at Ipswich Hospital, after being thought up by associate director of nursing Rebecca Pulford.

Ms Pulford said: “More than ever, hospital staff are very conscious how unsettling it can be to be in hospital at the moment, or to have a loved one admitted.

“I’m so pleased that we’re able to work with Suffolk Family Carers to provide some non-clinical support that goes some way toward limiting the discomfort and the fear.”

Anyone interested in At My Bedside, can contact the charity’s team here or on 01473 835477.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools survey - Two thirds say children should return in September, not June

Most people in our survey thought children should not be going back to school in June. Picture: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation.

Driver, 14, arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

Police have arrested a 14-year-old driver after he failed to stop in Star Lane, Ipswich. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools survey - Two thirds say children should return in September, not June

Most people in our survey thought children should not be going back to school in June. Picture: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation.

Driver, 14, arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

Police have arrested a 14-year-old driver after he failed to stop in Star Lane, Ipswich. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Midfielder Skuse signs new Ipswich Town contract

Cole Skuse has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Retail chain adopts “zero tolerance” approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Kids’ birthdays in lockdown - parents on making it as special as possible

Evie from Ipswich had a unicorn-themed day for her 5th birthday on April 9 Picture: JENNA VAUGHAN

‘Marcus loved him and offered him the job’ - Redknapp claims Evans wanted Lampard at Ipswich

Harry Redknapp says Marcus Evans offered Frank Lampard the Ipswich Town job in 2018. Picture: ITFC/PA
Drive 24