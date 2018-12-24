Partly Cloudy

‘We’ve got everything to be grateful for’ – Family prepare for Christmas after toddler’s life was saved

24 December, 2018 - 11:00
Annabel Brightwell, whose life was saved by quick thinking pre-school staff and the emergency services this year Picture: REBECCA BRIGHTWELL

Annabel Brightwell, whose life was saved by quick thinking pre-school staff and the emergency services this year Picture: REBECCA BRIGHTWELL

Archant

The family of a Suffolk toddler whose life was saved after swift action from pre-school staff and paramedics are preparing for a “very special” Christmas.

Parents want to thank Barking Pre-School staff who saved daughter's life after she suffered a cardiac arrest. Left to right, William, Annabel and Rebecca Brightwell. Picture: GREGG BROWNParents want to thank Barking Pre-School staff who saved daughter's life after she suffered a cardiac arrest. Left to right, William, Annabel and Rebecca Brightwell. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Annabel Brightwell was just three-years-old when she suffered a cardiac arrest at Barking Pre-school in February due to a pre-existing heart condition unknown to her parents.

Pre-school staff performed CPR for around 20 minutes before a crew from the East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived, and she was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

She was then transferred to the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and spent six days in intensive care at the specialist heart and lung facility.

Barking Pre-School manager Shelley Symonds and Annabel Brightwell Picture: GREGG BROWNBarking Pre-School manager Shelley Symonds and Annabel Brightwell Picture: GREGG BROWN

Against all the odds, Annabel, now four, made a full recovery and even returned to the pre-school a few months after the incident.

MORE: Parents thank life-saving staff at pre-school

Parents William and Rebecca Brightwell, who live at Willisham Tye, near Needham Market, said without the intervention of the pre-school staff and emergency services, Christmas could have been very different this year.

Rebecca said: “There were so many people involved. We haven’t managed to thank all of them yet. It was such a team effort to save Annabel’s life. Christmas could have been very different without them.

Annabel Brightwell with parents William and Rebecca and staff at Barking preschool group after they saved Annabel's life. Picture: GREGG BROWNAnnabel Brightwell with parents William and Rebecca and staff at Barking preschool group after they saved Annabel's life. Picture: GREGG BROWN

“We’ve got everything to be grateful for and seeing Annabel enjoying the lead up to Christmas is very special for us and certainly the best present we could ever wish for.

“We would also like to thank our family and friends for the support they have given us this year.”

MORE: Air ambulance crew reunited with toddler after life-saving mission

Rebecca added that she and William are really keen to raise awareness of the importance of CPR.

Annabel Brightwell meets the air ambulance crew who saved her life Picture: EAAAAnnabel Brightwell meets the air ambulance crew who saved her life Picture: EAAA

“There are two defibrillators in the area and I think a lot wouldn’t know how to use them,” she said.

“Next year we would really like to do more to promote CPR and raise awareness in the community because it’s such an important life-saving skill.”

The staff at Barking Pre-school scooped Overall Star of the Year at this year’s Stars of Suffolk awards for their life-saving response.

Parents want to thank Barking Pre-School staff who saved daughter's life after she suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture is Annabel Brightwell. Picture: GREGG BROWNParents want to thank Barking Pre-School staff who saved daughter's life after she suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture is Annabel Brightwell. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Shelley Symonds, Ness Hall, Zoe Corbett, Lucy Glendinning and Elsah Thorpe were honoured at the ceremony held at Trinity Park, Ipswich, in November.

The life-saving crew from the East Anglian Air Ambulance were also reunited with Annabel last month and launched a fundraising campaign called ‘Together This Christmas’.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/EAAAchristmas2018



















