Huge protests in Ipswich by firefighters angry at reduced crews

Phil Johnston from Suffolk FBU with demonstrators outside of Suffolk County Council in Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry Archant

Furious protestors blasted "wrong and immoral" proposals to reduce on-call firefighter crews at a big protest in Ipswich - as Suffolk's fire service defended the plan.

FBU and other union member demonstrators outside Suffolk County Council as part of a protest over Fire and Rescue Service cuts in Suffolk Picture: Neil Perry FBU and other union member demonstrators outside Suffolk County Council as part of a protest over Fire and Rescue Service cuts in Suffolk Picture: Neil Perry

Members of the Fire Brigades Union said they been left with no choice but to stage the demonstration outside Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House headquarters on Thursday, because they fear the changes are "putting lives at risk".

However Mark Hardingham, Suffolk's chief fire officer, said statistics showed that most blazes the service deals with are smaller in nature and can be dealt with by the new reduced on-call firefighter crews of three people, instead of four.

Where there are bigger incidents, he argued that a smaller crew could still make a crucial difference to making the scene safer while waiting for back-up.

"Would the public expect me not to send them or would they rather I sent them and there are things they can do to make it safer?" he asked.

FBU demonstrators gather outside Suffolk County Council in Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry FBU demonstrators gather outside Suffolk County Council in Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry

"The majority of on-call firefighters want to do this because they want to respond."

He also said the changes only affect part-time, on call crews - who manage their duties alongside other jobs - and not full-time firefighters.

But Phil Johnston, chairman of the FBU's Suffolk branch, accused fire service leaders of "playing a game of chance".

A fire engine parked outside of Suffolk County Council as part of a protest over Fire and Rescue Service cuts in Suffolk Picture: Neil Perry A fire engine parked outside of Suffolk County Council as part of a protest over Fire and Rescue Service cuts in Suffolk Picture: Neil Perry

He added: "They are taking a chance that a retained crew will not be faced with risk critical situations, where it could be possible they are put under enormous pressure.

"That's not acceptable. They're putting that moral pressure and risk on a team of three firefighters.

"In a situation like that, the moral pressure would be enormous.

"We don't believe they should be putting our lives at risk and using chance as a reason for it. The chance might be slim, but it's still there."

The crowd listen to speeches protesting against cuts to the Fire and Rescue Service in Suffolk Picture: Neil Perry The crowd listen to speeches protesting against cuts to the Fire and Rescue Service in Suffolk Picture: Neil Perry

Former Labour county councillor Sonia Barker, from Lowestoft, said the changes were "absolutely wrong and immoral and should stop" when she spoke at the event.

She added that it was a "fire risk to both firefighters and residents".

Mandy Gaylard, Labour county councillor for the St Helen's division in Ipswich, said she was particularly concerned about the risk it could cause to people in high rise buildings.

The event was also attended by firefighters from across the region and national figures, such as FBU general secretary Matt Wrack and was followed by a march through the centr of Ipswich.