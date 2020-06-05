Action! Suffolk teen scoops prestigious London film festival nomination

Tom Potter, from Mickfield near Debenham, has been nominated for an award at the Barnes Film Festival in London after producing a short film for his A-level studies at One Sixth Form College. Picture: TOM POTTER Archant

A Suffolk filmmaker has been nominated for an award at the Barnes Film Festival in London which is supported by patrons such as Stanley Tucci, George Mackay and Vanessa Redgrave.

The Devil Wears Prada's Stanley Tucci is a patron of the Barnes Film Festival in London. Picture: PA/IAN WEST The Devil Wears Prada's Stanley Tucci is a patron of the Barnes Film Festival in London. Picture: PA/IAN WEST

Tom Potter, from Mickfield near Debenham, has been shortlisted for the Youth Short Film Category after producing ‘Wake’ about a grieving adolescent and his struggles with insomnia.

The 18-year-old has been studying his A-levels at One Sixth Form College near Ipswich and hopes to study film production at university.

Mr Potter said: “I am immensely proud to be recognised by such an established festival and I’m glad that I’ll be able to share my work with a larger audience as well as industry professionals.”

Paying tribute to one of his film and media teachers from the college, Ross Barrett, he added: “Ross has been particularly supportive in my creative development as a young filmmaker.”

George MacKay, lead actor in 1917 which won numerous accolades after its release, is also a patron of the Barnes Film Festival in London. Picture: FRANCOIS DUHAMEL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES George MacKay, lead actor in 1917 which won numerous accolades after its release, is also a patron of the Barnes Film Festival in London. Picture: FRANCOIS DUHAMEL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Mr Barrett said: “This is superb news, but not a surprise.

“Tom is one of the most talented, mature and refined film and media students I’ve seen.

“‘Wake’ is a highly sophisticated short, produced as part of his Film Studies A-Level and it is definitely worthy of this recognition.

Vanessa Redgrave, named as the 'greatest actress of our time' by Tennesse Williams, is a patron for the Barnes Film Festival in London. Photo: PA/Andy Butterton Vanessa Redgrave, named as the 'greatest actress of our time' by Tennesse Williams, is a patron for the Barnes Film Festival in London. Photo: PA/Andy Butterton

“I’ve got my fingers crossed for him in this competition.”

The popular film festival was founded in 2016 by Sam Cullis, a filmmaker and teacher, and has drawn big names.

Due to the lockdown the event will be held online between Thursday June 18 and Friday June 26 and Mr Potter’s film will be released on his YouTube channel, Point Blank Productions, later in the year.

The talented youngster drew from his own personal experiences for the film as well as being inspired by a “multitude of cinematic influences”, including David Lynch’s Eraserhead.

One teacher Mr Barrett added: “This year is our tenth anniversary of opening at One and we are beginning to see many former film and media students craft careers for themselves in the industry.

“Last year for example, we had a visit from one of our former students Alfie Vaughan) who worked on a trailer for the Harry Potter franchise as well as a music video for The Chemical Brothers.

“I’m sure Tom will be following in Alfie’s footsteps by making a name for himself in film.”

