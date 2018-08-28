New police and fire station set to open

Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A new combined police and fire station for Suffolk is set to open next week.

A so-called blue light integration programme has been underway since 2015, where shared police and fire stations have been set up to help save money from the public purse and make joint working more efficient.

Stations are already operating in Newmarket, Saxmundham, Felixstowe, Woodbridge, Ixworth, Elmswell, Debenham, Framlingham and Clare - and on Thursday, December 5 the latest one will be unveiled in King George’s Avenue, Leiston.

Suffolk county councillor Richard Rout and police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore will formally open the shared station, along with deputy chief constable Steve Jupp and chief fire officer Mark Hardingham.

The new base was designed by Concertus and built by SHE French Limited.

The redevelopment of the station included updating the existing station, providing modern welfare facilities for police and fire personnel, new office accommodation, improved IT provision and enhancements to reduce the impact on the environment.