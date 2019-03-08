E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Heavy smoke' seen as crews called to chip shop fire

PUBLISHED: 11:52 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 29 August 2019

Fire crews are attending a chip shop fire in Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews are attending a chip shop fire in Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a chip shop fire in Ipswich this morning.

Fire crews were called shortly after 11am to Henley's Fish Bar on Fircroft Road.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that there was heavy smoke coming from a small fire in the fryer.

Two fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street have been called to the fire.

The East of England Ambulance service has also been called to the scene.

More to come.

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Heavy smoke’ seen as crews called to chip shop fire

Fire crews are attending a chip shop fire in Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Shoplifter who stole a basket full of wine and steak is jailed

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Overlooking the cemetery at Gigg Lane – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

The back of the main stand at Bury FC's Gigg Lane. The club has been expelled from the EFL, Ipswich Town last visiting in 1999. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Complaints about a ‘stench’ at Felixstowe Ferry

Felixstowe Ferry at high tide - but sailing club member Simon Scannell says the small at low tide is 'hideous' due to an overflowing septic tank Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I feel I’d have something to offer in that position in the future’ - Chambers interested in director of football role

Skipper Luke Chambers with a muted fist pump to theTown fans at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists