'Heavy smoke' seen as crews called to chip shop fire

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a chip shop fire in Ipswich this morning.

Fire crews were called shortly after 11am to Henley's Fish Bar on Fircroft Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that there was heavy smoke coming from a small fire in the fryer.

Two fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street have been called to the fire.

The East of England Ambulance service has also been called to the scene.

More to come.