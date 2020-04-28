Six fire crews called to shed blaze in Bramford after asbestos found
PUBLISHED: 22:17 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:18 28 April 2020
Six fire crews have been called to Bramford this evening after a fire broke out in a shed.
Fire crews were called at 9pm on Tuesday to Bramford Lane after a fire broke out in two derelict single-storey, sheds.
The buildings measure around 10 metres by 30 metres in size.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that crews from Ipswich Fire stations had initially been mobilised to the fire.
Upon arrival they located asbestos in the fire and so additional crews were called to attend the incident.
Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street and Haverhill were all called to the scene.
There were no reported injuries at the scene and a stop was called shortly after 10pm.
