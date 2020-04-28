E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Six fire crews called to shed blaze in Bramford after asbestos found

PUBLISHED: 22:17 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:18 28 April 2020

Fire crews were called to derelict sheds in Bramford Road, Bramford this evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews were called to derelict sheds in Bramford Road, Bramford this evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Six fire crews have been called to Bramford this evening after a fire broke out in a shed.

Fire crews were called at 9pm on Tuesday to Bramford Lane after a fire broke out in two derelict single-storey, sheds.

The buildings measure around 10 metres by 30 metres in size.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that crews from Ipswich Fire stations had initially been mobilised to the fire.

Upon arrival they located asbestos in the fire and so additional crews were called to attend the incident.

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street and Haverhill were all called to the scene.

There were no reported injuries at the scene and a stop was called shortly after 10pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing 15-year-old boy

Jamie Stevens has now been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing 15-year-old boy

Jamie Stevens has now been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Six fire crews called to shed blaze in Bramford after asbestos found

Fire crews were called to derelict sheds in Bramford Road, Bramford this evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Film Theatre launches home streaming service

Pahokee, a colourful documentary charting the lives of senior year students in the Florida everglades. The film festival favourite is available to stream through IFT at Home Photo: Monument Releasing

“Do the best you can and do not feel guilty” education chiefs tell home-schooling parents

Parents have been told by Suffolk NEU to do the best they can to educate their children at home and not feel guilty if they have struggled. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO
Drive 24