Firefighters called to fix Ipswich Town badge

The fire brigade have been called to Portman Road this afternoon as a club badge falling apart causes safety concerns. Pictures: JAKE FOXFORD Archant

A Ipswich Town badge in danger of falling down on the club’s Portman Road ground has sparked an emergency call-out from firefighters.

The badge, located on the upper-level of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, is currently falling apart, with wet and windy conditions adding to safety concerns.

A large metal sheet covering the club’s name has come loose, and is swaying with each gust of wind.

Two fire engines have been called to the scene as firefighters look to be trying to re-secure the badge to the wall of the stand.