Man freed from burning car
PUBLISHED: 07:54 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:54 02 December 2018
ANDY THOMSON
Firefighters freed a man trapped in a burning car in Suffolk.
Firefighters were called around 7pm on Saturday, December 1 to reports of a road accident on the A134, near the village of Assington.
Four engines were initially mobilised and two attended the scene to find a man trapped in a burning car.
Firefighters cut the man free of the vehicle and paramedics were called to the scene.
The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown.
Witnesses reported seeing an air ambulance land at the scene as well.
It is not clear whether the man involved left with the land ambulance or air ambulance.
The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.