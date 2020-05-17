E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called on 25 times to ‘remove objects from people’ last year

17 May, 2020 - 16:00
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to more than 1,000 non-fire incidents last year Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to more than 1,000 non-fire incidents last year Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Firefighters in Suffolk have been called to remove objects from people ​on 25 occasions last year, figures have revealed.

While most call-outs involved fighting fires for the year ending December 2019, about a quarter of incidents were not fire related but required the specialist services of Suffolk’s crews.

The number of fires attended by Suffolk Fire and Rescue fell from 1,912 to 1,541 in a year, while attendance at non-fire incidents rose slightly from 1,020 to 1,079, according to Home Office figures.

A 12% fall in fires attended across the country was largely driven by a drop in secondary fires resulting from the hot, dry summer of 2018.

Like the rest of the country, Suffolk has seen a general decline in the total number of fires attended by Suffolk crews since the 4,048 call-outs of 2003/04.

Chimney fires fell to their lowest level since records began 20 years ago (73), while the rate of vehicle fires has fallen by more than 70% from 654 to 185.

False alarms accounted for 2,011 call-outs last year – largely caused by faulty apparatus, with just 50 put down to malicious intent.

But the number of non-fire incidents rose to the highest level since first recorded in 2009/10.

About half of non-fire incidents were road traffic collisions or assistance for other agencies, with firefighters called upon to collaborate with partners almost 10 times as often as a decade ago.

On 25 occasions, Suffolk firefighters were called to help the ‘removal of objects from people’ – an increase of two compared to the previous year.

Crews were also called to release 13 people stuck in lifts, 80 trapped animals, 51 trapped people and 26 water rescues.

Last October, a fire crew from Princes Street station, in Ipswich, were called to reports of a ring becoming lodged on someone’s finger at a property in Hadleigh.

In July, the fire service was called to the Landseer Road area of Ipswich after paramedics struggled with a ring lodged on a patient’s finger.

Firefighters are typically called to remove rings when other emergency services have tried with their equipment but stronger cutters are needed.

Between 2009 and 2019, Suffolk firefighters were called to remove objects from people on 222 occasions.

Suffolk County Council has been asked for comment on the figures.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver, 14, arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

Police have arrested a 14-year-old driver after he failed to stop in Star Lane, Ipswich. Picture: NSRAPT

See all the outfits from Rebecca’s fancy dress marathon

Rebecca Fish, Ipswich, ran a marathon in her garden. She is dressed as a bumblebee Picture: Rebecca Fish

Temperature checks, Covid-19 tests, social distancing and no showers - how Town’s return to training will look

Stuart Taylor and Andre Dozzell pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town last summer - training will look very different going forward! Picture: ROSS HALLS

Could you be sitting on a fortune in Suffolk?

Is your name on this list of unclaimed estates? If so, you could be sitting on a fortune here in Suffolk. Picture: TORANGE.BIZ
Drive 24