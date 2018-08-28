Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Firefighters describe difficulties tackling houseboat blaze

PUBLISHED: 23:29 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 23:29 21 December 2018

Firefighters at the scene of the houseboat fire in Woodbridge. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Firefighters at the scene of the houseboat fire in Woodbridge. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Archant

Fire crews have described the cramped conditions and potential danger they faced fighting a fire on an 80ft house boat.

Firefighters at the scene of the houseboat fire in Woodbridge. Picture: JAKE FOXFORDFirefighters at the scene of the houseboat fire in Woodbridge. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the vessel, moored along the quayside in Woodbridge, by the Tide Mill Living Museum, at 5.48pm this evening (Friday, December 21).

Incident commander Adrian Mason said: “When we arrived it was obvious there was a serious fire in the wheel house.

“This sort of fire can be quite labour intensive so we called for an additional crew to assist while we worked to extinguish the flames.”

Crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Woodbridge tackled the blaze, which is believed to have started in a wood burner.

The owner of the boat had divided the space below deck into two living quarters, with the fire believed to have started in the space being used by a lodger.

Firefighters were concerned that the lodger may have suffered smoke inhalation and paramedics were called to the scene.

No-one was taken to hopsital as a result of the fire.

Mr Mason said: “We used two breathing apparatus while putting the fire out.

“The wood panelling on the boat make it a difficult fire to extinguish and the small space in a boat means that movement is quite restricted.

“We are not treating the fire as suspicious,” he added.

Crews finished fighting the fire at 7.46pm.

The area is one of Woodbridge’s most historic and iconic attractions, with records showing there to be a tide mill on the site by the River Deben since 1170.

Restoration work in recent years has brought it back into use as a fully working tide mill, whch the museum says is a “fascinating and remarkable living example of our industrial and cultural heritage”.

Do you have any more information about what has happened? Email us at newsroom@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Cheerful’ schoolboy left with ‘emotional scars’ after drug driver hit him in 70mph police chase

Michael Neto Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Firefighters describe difficulties tackling houseboat blaze

Firefighters at the scene of the houseboat fire in Woodbridge. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Live tweets as we go on Black Friday shift with paramedics

We join the East of England Ambulance service on a shift. Picture: SIMON PARKER

It’s a festive feel to the cyclo-cross at Ipswich as Dennis charges to victory

Men at the hurdles. L-R:Jack Parrish, Jonathan Dennis, Kieran Jarvis. Photo: FERGUS MUIR

‘It’s a way of being part of something’- Winter solstice attracts hundreds to Cornhill monument

A large crowd gathered on Ipswich Cornhill to celebrate the Winter Solstice and 'DroneHenge' Picture:SUZANNE DAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists