WATCH: Dramatic pictures of firefighters tackling garage blaze

PUBLISHED: 12:36 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 20 January 2019

Firefighters tackle a house fire in Hadleigh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTON

Firefighters tackle a house fire in Hadleigh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTON

Two fire engines were called to a huge fire in Hadleigh which left a garage completely destroyed.

On Saturday, January 19 at 3pm fire crews were called to Lady Lane in Hadleigh after a building was reported to be on fire.

Students Seb Franklin and Tom Johnston, both aged 16, were walking around their home village taking photos for their photography project when they saw some smoke in the distance.

The pair headed to the scene to investigate to find a garage burning down and multiple firemen tackling the blaze.

Seb said: “When we arrived at 3.15pm there was huge amounts of smoke coming from the garage.

Two fire engines were called to a house fire in Hadeligh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTONTwo fire engines were called to a house fire in Hadeligh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTON

“The fire had been put out but the garage was completely destroyed the whole roof had collapsed. It was huge.”

According to the photography student, the fire teams spent about an hour battling the smoke before packing up and leaving around 4pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Combined fire control received multiple reports of a building on fire.

“Upon crews arrival they found a brick garage building well alight – the crews worked hard to get the fire under control, and used three hose reels, two sets of breathing apparatus and a jet to extinguish the fire.”

Firefighters tackle a house fire in Hadleigh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTONFirefighters tackle a house fire in Hadleigh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTON

Firefighters tackle a house fire in Hadleigh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTONFirefighters tackle a house fire in Hadleigh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTON

The garage in Lady Lane was completely destroyed by the huge fire. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTONThe garage in Lady Lane was completely destroyed by the huge fire. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTON

Firefighters tackle a house fire in Hadleigh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTONFirefighters tackle a house fire in Hadleigh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTON

Firefighters tackle a house fire in Hadleigh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTONFirefighters tackle a house fire in Hadleigh. Picture: SEB FRANKLIN AND TOM JOHNSTON

