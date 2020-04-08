Fire crew called to rescue cat from roof
PUBLISHED: 13:16 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 08 April 2020
A fire crew has been called to a house in Felixstowe to rescue a cat that has been stuck on a roof for several days.
Firefighters were called shortly before midday to High Road West in Felixstowe.
One appliance from Felixstowe was sent to the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that firefighters had been called to the scene to try and help coax the cat down who it was understood had been on the roof for several days.
A stop was called on the rescue at 1pm.