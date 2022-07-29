Firefighters called to to Ipswich Hospital after reports of smoke

Updated

Fire crews have been called to Ipswich Hospital - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were called to Ipswich Hospital after reports of smoke this morning.

Emergency services were dispatched at 9.42am on Friday to the hospital in the east of the Suffolk town.

Crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Woodbridge fire stations were in attendance.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk County Council, crews attended after smoke was reported in the building.

The service was using thermal imaging cameras to identify the cause.

A 'stop' call was put in place at 10.19am.







