Ipswich Coroner’s Court evacuated while firefighters investigate ‘smell of smoke’

PUBLISHED: 10:59 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 11 March 2019

The coroner's court in Ipswich was evacuated following reports of a smell of smoke Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

The coroner’s court in Ipswich was evacuated following reports of a potential hazard on site.

Two fire crews were called to the scene on Whitehouse Road Picture: ARCHANTTwo fire crews were called to the scene on Whitehouse Road Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters were called shortly after 10.15pm this morning with reports of a “smell of smoke” at Ipswich Coroner’s Court at Beacon House on Whitehouse Road.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said staff at the court chose to evacuate while firefighters carried out an investigation.

A member of the press who was attending inquests at the court said he believed he could smell gas on the premises.

Two fire crews were called to the scene, one each from Ipswich East and Princes Street.

All those evacuated have now been led back inside.

