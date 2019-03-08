Fire spreads across two houses and garages in Ipswich

The fire has broken out an set two homes and a garage alight in Dryden Road, Whitton, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters have fought a blaze that set two houses and two garages alight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were first called to the scene of the incident in Dryden Road, in the Whitton area of Ipswich, at about 4.20pm on June 3.

Three engines - two from Princes Street in Ipswich and one from Holbrook - were deployed to the incident.

Fire crews using breathing apparatus and hose reels managed to contain the blaze that had spread across two two-storey houses and two single-storey garages.

No casualties were reported as a result of the fire and it appears that no one was injured.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said that firefighters have informed them of the incident.

The situation was brought under control at 6.27pm, one fire crew leaving the scene at this time.