‘Pawsitive news’ as firefighters rescue dog at Alton Water

PUBLISHED: 12:32 02 April 2019

The young black labrador, which had become stuck in the weir at Alton Water, was swiftly rescued by firefighters. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

The young black labrador, which had become stuck in the weir at Alton Water, was swiftly rescued by firefighters. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

A dog which got into a ‘ruff’ situation when trapped in a weir was rescued by firefighters at Alton Water.

The fire crew from Holbrook used their ladders to get access to the concrete weir, where a dog had managed to get stuck. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUEThe fire crew from Holbrook used their ladders to get access to the concrete weir, where a dog had managed to get stuck. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

The young black Labrador appeared to get stuck after climbing up the side of the concrete structure that regulates the height of the water flowing at Alton Water on Monday, April 1.

Thankfully the firefighters from Holbrook were able to rescue the dog at about 3.20pm, using an extending ladder to reach the high ledge it was unable to get down from.

The tail had a happy ending when the dog was reunited with its owner.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Some pawsitive news this afternoon as our Holbrook crew rescued a dog trapped in a concrete weir at Alton Water Reservoir.

“Dog was safely left in care of the owner!”

Alton Water owner Anglian Water had some words of advice for dog walkers visiting the attraction in the coming summer months.

A spokesman said: “We’re really glad to see the dog is unharmed and is safely back with his owners.

“We know how much dogs and their owners enjoy exploring our water parks, but please remember that dogs should be on leads at all times unless they’re in the designated walking area.

“This is for same reasons we ask people not to swim in our reservoirs when the weather warms up - they are operational sites with hidden dangers and strong currents below the water’s surface, and we want people – and their pets – to stay safe and enjoy our popular water parks all summer long.”

