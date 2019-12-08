Fire crews tackle heath blaze in Ipswich

A fire engine at the scene of the fire on Rushmere Heath in Ipswich

Six fire engines were called to tackle a blaze on Rushmere Heath in Ipswich.

Appliances from Ipswich, Woodbridge, Holbrook, Felixstowe, Leiston and Ixworth were sent to the scene near Ipswich Hospital shortly after 4.30pm today.

Around 300 square metres of ground was alight but fire crews quickly dealt with the flames and the incident was concluded at 5.25pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk fire and rescue service said: "It was spreading fast due to high winds but it spread into the bushes which made it easier to control.

"The fire was brought under control quite quickly."

The cause of the fire is being investigated but there are no reports of any casualties.