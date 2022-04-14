News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Five 'world-class' Suffolk building projects shortlisted for awards

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:18 AM April 14, 2022
The Hold near Ipswich Waterfront is one of the buildings shortlisted

The Hold near Ipswich Waterfront is one of the buildings shortlisted - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Five of Suffolk's recently-constructed buildings have been named as some of the most impressive in the East of England. 

The county's entrants make up five of the 17-strong shortlist for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards 2022 in the East of England.

Those in Suffolk include The Hold in Ipswich, Needham Lake in Needham Market, The Whitton Unity Centre Hub in Ipswich, Mildenhall Hub near Bury St Edmunds and New Bury Community Centre in Bury St Edmunds.

Members of the community who officially opened the Mildenhall Hub today, with representatives of the

The Mildenhall Hub has been shortlisted for an award - Credit: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

The entries are shortlisted across six categories: Commercial development, community benefit, heritage, public sector, refurbishment-revitalisation and residential.

The RICS Awards aim to showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

Councillor Julie Flatman (front) was joined by other Mid Suffolk District Council councillors and re

The new Duck & Teapot in Needham Market has also been shortlisted for an award - Credit: Gregg Brown

Chair of the RICS Awards judging panel for the East of England, Jonathan Nelson, said: “Despite much uncertainty and challenging conditions over the past couple of years, property professionals in the East of England continue to deliver exemplary, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns.

"I wish the teams behind them all the best of luck in gaining recognition for their skills and hard work.”

The brand new community centre in Bury St Edmunds has now opened. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The brand new community centre in Bury St Edmunds has been shortlisted - Credit: Archant

