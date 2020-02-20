E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

CCTV catches theft from Suffolk Food Hall

PUBLISHED: 12:52 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 20 February 2020

Police would like to speak with this man in connection to a theft on Thursday, January 30. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police would like to speak with this man in connection to a theft on Thursday, January 30. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with a theft which was caught on CCTV at Suffolk Food Hall.

Celebrate the best of the county at Suffolk Food HallCelebrate the best of the county at Suffolk Food Hall

The incident took place on Thursday, January 30 at around 1.30pm at the food hall in Peppers Lane, when a man entered the shop and took drinking glasses from a display.

He then concealed the glasses within his clothing before leaving the premises - having made no attempt to pay.

Police would like to speak to the man in the still image from CCTV footage in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image should contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/47842/19.

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

CCTV catches theft from Suffolk Food Hall

Police would like to speak with this man in connection to a theft on Thursday, January 30. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Investigation closed into alleged sexual assault of boy in Ipswich park

Police were investigating an incident which happened in Gippeswyk Park on Friday, February 7. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Hat-trick hero King reigns as Tractor Girls put ten past rivals Norwich

Teenager Eloise King celebrates her hat-trick as Town Women won 10-0 at Norwich in their third East Anglian derby triumph of the season Photo: ROSS HALLS

Roadworks causing major delays in Ipswich’s Norwich Road

Road works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24