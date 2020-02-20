CCTV catches theft from Suffolk Food Hall
PUBLISHED: 12:52 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 20 February 2020
Archant
Suffolk police are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with a theft which was caught on CCTV at Suffolk Food Hall.
The incident took place on Thursday, January 30 at around 1.30pm at the food hall in Peppers Lane, when a man entered the shop and took drinking glasses from a display.
He then concealed the glasses within his clothing before leaving the premises - having made no attempt to pay.
Police would like to speak to the man in the still image from CCTV footage in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image should contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/47842/19.