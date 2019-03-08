E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you see yourself at Suffolk Food Hall's Tractor Fair 2019?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 August 2019

Tractor Fair at the Suffolk Food Hall. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Tractor Fair at the Suffolk Food Hall. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

The biggest crowds may have headed to Chantry Park in Ipswich to see one of Suffolk's most famous exports but for thousands of others there was a bigger draw.

Tractor Fair at the Suffolk Food Hall. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

An estimated 7,500 people travelled to Suffolk Food Hall in Ipswich for the fifth annual tractor fair which saw different farming machinery on display, including 23 vintage tractors.

There was also a range of stalls with various activities for children including face painting and arts and crafts.

There was also a BBQ and a hog roast and live music which went on well into the evening.

Russ Haddow, Suffolk Food Hall sales and marketing manager, said: "I think it was a great day. They weather was lovely with a cool breeze coming off the river and everyone enjoyed themselves.

Tractor Fair at the Suffolk Food Hall. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

"There were a range of tractors from brand new ones from dealerships who were kind enough to bring them along and then a range of vintage tractors of all shapes and sizes.

"We'll probably start planning next year's event tomorrow. It was only a one day event this year but it has become so popular I think we will look to make it longer in 2020."

Tractor Fair at the Suffolk Food Hall. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Tractor Fair at the Suffolk Food Hall. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Tractor Fair at the Suffolk Food Hall. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Tractor Fair at the Suffolk Food Hall. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

