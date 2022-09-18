Andy goes 100 miles in aid of The Bus Shelter

An intrepid Suffolk fundraiser continues to go the extra mile for charities despite facing the challenge of multiple sclerosis.

Former policeman Andy Blacker has finished the trek along Landseer Road in Ipswich to raise money for The Bus Shelter in Ipswich, which raises funds to tackle homelessness and support those in need.

In his latest effort, he has completed a trek of 100 miles to raise £650 for the organisation.

Since early 2021, he has already walked 555 miles for various causes and completed 250 miles in September, raising more than £9,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), Suffolk Help in Multiple Sclerosis, St Elizabeth Hospice and Brain Tumour Research.

He chose the charity after meeting The Bus Shelter’s co-founder Gareth Brenland during a previous walk and completed the distance in 90 hours.

Andy Blacker during his walk along Landseer Road with Ipswich mayor John Cook - Credit: ANDY BLACKER

He is already planning his next fundraising initiative- a 300 mile walk in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Following the completion of his latest effort, Mr Brenland said that the fundraiser had shown ‘commitment and determination’ not only to the Hobble for Hope for The Bus Shelter, but also to his previous fundraisers.

Mr Blacker said: “What can I say - sometimes things are bigger than you can cope with in life and to have a haven to turn to is more than you could ever hope for.

“If what I have done has helped in any way at all, then I am extremely proud and happy to be have been a part of the ongoing commitment that you all show endlessly. Thank you.”

Mr Blacker was originally inspired to take up the walking challenge by Captain Sir Tom Moore, who became famous during the COVID-19 lockdowns for walking 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

During his walks he has received support from the mayors of both Ipswich and Felixstowe, along with encouragement from the community, lorry drivers, gyms and electronics firms.