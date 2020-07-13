Green home voucher scams reported ‘within hours’ of launch

The Chancellor last week confirmed a £2 billion 'green homes grant' to help homeowners and landlords with vouchers to make their properties more energy efficient Picture: BARRY BATCHELOR/PA WIRE Archant

Fraudsters wasted little time before trying to capitalise on a new government scheme designed to make homes more energy efficient.

Suffolk Trading Standards received reports of calls from bogus Green Homes Grant firms within hours of the Chancellor’s announcement last week.

Authorities said it was easy to detect scammers because the £2bn scheme was not due to open until September.

A spokesman said: “Within hours of the Chancellor announcing the green grant available for homeowners, we received reports of scam calls from bogus companies advising that the recipient is eligible for the grant.

“If you receive such a call, hang up. Do not give the caller any personal details.

“The scheme is not due to start until September, so any calls related to the announcement will be a scam.

“The roll-out will be run locally and details of how to apply will be provided soon.”

Report all suspected scams on 0808 223 1133.