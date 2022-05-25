6 ex-racing greyhounds looking for forever homes in Suffolk
- Credit: Suffolk Greyhound Trust
Could you give one of these six former racing greyhounds their forever home?
The Suffolk Greyhound Trust, based in Capel St Mary near Ipswich, is hoping to find new owners for these ex-racers.
Here's six pooches who need rehoming and few quick facts about what they're like.
Breeze
Age: Two
Sex: Male
Born in March 2020, Breeze has been described by the trust as an "absolute sweetheart" who is looking for his forever home.
Breeze's racing name was Oh Sea Breeze and walks nicely on the lead.
Blake
Age: Three
Sex: Male
"Smashing" lad Blake, whose racing name was Russian Blake, will make a "super pet for some lucky family", the trust said.
It added: "We absolutely adore his wayward envelope ears."
Shirley
Age: One
Sex: Female
Shirley – previously known as Valley's Girl – is one of the youngest pooches at the trust.
She is lively in her kennel environment but is still a bit shy with unfamiliar people.
Blue
Age: Four
Sex: Male
Blue had the name Gymstar Elusive back in his successful racing days, but he's now on the lookout for his forever home.
Suffolk Greyhound Trust said he would make a "fabulous" pet.
Butch
Age: One
Sex: Male
Butch was known as Oh Hanoi in his racing days, but he decided he would much prefer life as a pet.
"He looks lovingly into your eyes and makes your heart melt," the trust said.
Blossom
Age: One
Sex: Male
Oh Sentosa, as Blossom was known on the racetrack, is a "sweet bundle of fun".
She loves her brothers, especially Butch – who she likes to cuddle up with in her bed.