Ipswich Star > News

6 ex-racing greyhounds looking for forever homes in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:26 PM May 25, 2022
The Suffolk Greyhound Trust is looking to rehome a number of former racing dogs

The Suffolk Greyhound Trust is looking to rehome a number of former racing dogs - Credit: Suffolk Greyhound Trust

Could you give one of these six former racing greyhounds their forever home?

The Suffolk Greyhound Trust, based in Capel St Mary near Ipswich, is hoping to find new owners for these ex-racers.

Here's six pooches who need rehoming and few quick facts about what they're like.

Breeze

Breeze has been described as an 'absolute sweetheart' by the Suffolk Greyhound Trust

Breeze has been described as an 'absolute sweetheart' by the Suffolk Greyhound Trust - Credit: Suffolk Greyhound Trust

Age: Two

Sex: Male 

Born in March 2020, Breeze has been described by the trust as an "absolute sweetheart" who is looking for his forever home.

Breeze's racing name was Oh Sea Breeze and walks nicely on the lead.

Blake

Blake is almost four years old and looking for a new home

Blake is almost four years old and looking for a new home - Credit: Suffolk Greyhound Trust

Age: Three

Sex: Male 

"Smashing" lad Blake, whose racing name was Russian Blake, will make a "super pet for some lucky family", the trust said.

It added: "We absolutely adore his wayward envelope ears."

Shirley

Shirley is another pooch who needs rehoming

Shirley is another pooch who needs rehoming - Credit: Suffolk Greyhound Trust

Age: One

Sex: Female

Shirley – previously known as Valley's Girl – is one of the youngest pooches at the trust.

She is lively in her kennel environment but is still a bit shy with unfamiliar people.

Blue

Blue had a successful racing career but is in need of a new home

Blue had a successful racing career but is in need of a new home - Credit: Suffolk Greyhound Trust

Age: Four 

Sex: Male 

Blue had the name Gymstar Elusive back in his successful racing days, but he's now on the lookout for his forever home.

Suffolk Greyhound Trust said he would make a "fabulous" pet.

Butch

The Suffolk Greyhound Trust is looking to rehome Butch

The Suffolk Greyhound Trust is looking to rehome Butch - Credit: Suffolk Greyhound Trust

Age: One

Sex: Male 

Butch was known as Oh Hanoi in his racing days, but he decided he would much prefer life as a pet.

"He looks lovingly into your eyes and makes your heart melt," the trust said.

Blossom

Could you give Blossom a new home in Suffolk?

Could you give Blossom a new home in Suffolk? - Credit: Suffolk Greyhound Trust

Age: One

Sex: Male 

Oh Sentosa, as Blossom was known on the racetrack, is a "sweet bundle of fun".

She loves her brothers, especially Butch – who she likes to cuddle up with in her bed.

