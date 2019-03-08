Woman hurt in crash between car and motorbike in Hadleigh
PUBLISHED: 17:31 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 10 October 2019
A woman in her 50s was left injured following a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Ipswich on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 3.50pm in Friars Road, Hadleigh, near the cricket club.
Police said a car and motorcycle were involved in the crash - blocking traffic in both directions.
A spokesman said a female in her 50s was hurt in the crash, but could not confirm the nature or extent of her injuries.