Woman hurt in crash between car and motorbike in Hadleigh

Police were called to the scene in Hadleigh Picture: MATTHEW USHER

A woman in her 50s was left injured following a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Ipswich on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3.50pm in Friars Road, Hadleigh, near the cricket club.

Police said a car and motorcycle were involved in the crash - blocking traffic in both directions.

A spokesman said a female in her 50s was hurt in the crash, but could not confirm the nature or extent of her injuries.