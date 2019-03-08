E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman hurt in crash between car and motorbike in Hadleigh

PUBLISHED: 17:31 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 10 October 2019

Police were called to the scene in Hadleigh Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Police were called to the scene in Hadleigh Picture: MATTHEW USHER

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

A woman in her 50s was left injured following a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Ipswich on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3.50pm in Friars Road, Hadleigh, near the cricket club.

Police said a car and motorcycle were involved in the crash - blocking traffic in both directions.

A spokesman said a female in her 50s was hurt in the crash, but could not confirm the nature or extent of her injuries.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman hurt in crash between car and motorbike in Hadleigh

Police were called to the scene in Hadleigh Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Ipswich fighting a losing battle on homelessness, campaigners say

Charities and organisations from across Suffolk joined forces on World Homelessness Day at the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I feel totally rejected’: What challenges do Ipswich jobseekers face looking for work?

Callum Kempton has been looking for a job for three years now and has battled with his mental health, making it harder for him to find work. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Greene King workers threaten strike over ‘paltry’ pay as £2.7bn takeover approved

Greene King Sharholders have agreeds a £2.7bn takeover from Li Ka-Shing's CK Assets. Picture: PA IMAGES

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists