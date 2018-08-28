Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Priorities for health and wellbeing in Suffolk 2019-22 revealed

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 January 2019

Suffolk health and Wellbeing Board debated the new strategy on Thursday. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk health and Wellbeing Board debated the new strategy on Thursday. Picture: ARCHANT

Public health bosses in Suffolk have outlined the priorities for its new Health and Wellbeing Strategy, with a fresh focus on helping people of working age to optimise their wellbeing.

Tony Goldson said previous health and wellbeing strategies had proved successful. Picture: SCCTony Goldson said previous health and wellbeing strategies had proved successful. Picture: SCC

The proposals, which are largely refreshing those the current strategy laid out, were presented to Thursday’s Suffolk Health and Wellbeing Board for discussion.

The strategy is set to run for the next three years.

The four priorities are to ensure every child in the county has the best start in life, support people of working age in optimising their wellbeing, ensuring older people have a good quality of life, and enabling everyone in Suffolk to improve their mental health.

Councillor Tony Goldson, chairman of the Suffolk Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “The vision of the Suffolk Health and Wellbeing Board is that people in Suffolk live healthier, happier lives.

“We also want to narrow the differences in healthy life expectancy between those living in our most deprived communities and those who are more affluent through greater improvements in more disadvantaged communities.

“Since the first Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy for Suffolk was produced in 2012 there have been many key achievements such as; our Integrated Better Care Fund which has allowed older people and those with disabilities to have a good quality of life, the launch of Suffolk Minds Matter which has provided the opportunity for people to improve their mental health and wellbeing, and our multi-agency collaborative action plan Working for Wellbeing which ensures that all Suffolk residents can live a happier and healthier life.

“I look forward to continuing this success under the effective partnership of the Joint Health and Wellbeing Board and I’m confident that our new strategy should help to guide the work of the enormous range of statutory, voluntary, community and private sector agencies committed to improving health and wellbeing in Suffolk.”

The strategy helps underpin areas of focus for health organisations, and involved detailed feedback from each of the Health and Wellbeing Board’s member organisations, including Public Health, clinical commissioning groups, Healthwatch Suffolk and NHS trusts.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

MP urges M&S bosses to change their mind over Felixstowe store closure

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Tributes: ‘Gentleman’ Ray Sidaway − he battled to keep Ipswich green

Ray Sidaway in 2010, during the Save Kiln Meadow campaign Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Matchday Live: Bialkowski returns for Ipswich Town as Lambert makes three changes at Villa

Bartosz Bialkowski returns for Ipswich Town this afternoon

A day in the life of a Copleston High School student back in 1977

A group of students at Copleston High School learning how to do needlework Picture:ARCHANT

What happened to the Urbo dockless bikes in Ipswich?

Urbo tweeted in July last year the bikes would return to Ipswich in September - but have not been heard from since. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists