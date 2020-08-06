E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Olympian athlete and former Ipswich footballer pay tribute to future health care workers

PUBLISHED: 17:54 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 06 August 2020

Olympian athlete Hannah England and former Ipswich Town player Titus Bramble attended online the Suffolk New College end of year awards and paid recorded tribute to the top health and social care students. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Olympian athlete Hannah England and former Ipswich Town player Titus Bramble attended online the Suffolk New College end of year awards and paid recorded tribute to the top health and social care students. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Archant

The next generation of Suffolk health care workers have been presented with graduation awards by Olympic athlete Hannah England and former Ipswich Town player Titus Bramble.

Lee Madley is the head of the health and social department at Suffolk New College. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGELee Madley is the head of the health and social department at Suffolk New College. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Students from the health and social care department at Suffolk New College attended their online end of year awards along with 11 guest presenters, ranging from celebrities to paramedics.

Hannah England competed in the 1500m at the 2012 Olympics and Titus Bramble spent many years in the Premier League playing defender for Ipswich, Newcastle, Sunderland and Wigan, who both recorded video tributes.

Some of the students have now agreed to travel to Ghana in 2021 to work on an educational project for the charity Futurestars which Mr Bramble supports.

Lee Madley, head of health and social care at the college, said: “We were bowled over by the support we received from our guest presenters and I would like to thank them all.

Martin Hambling is a specialist operations paramedic working in Wiltshire and trained at Suffolk New College. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGEMartin Hambling is a specialist operations paramedic working in Wiltshire and trained at Suffolk New College. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

“Health care has quite rightly been in the spotlight since COVID-19 took hold and we wanted to reward the next generation of industry professionals and inspire them to strive to continue to help others in their future careers.”

The ‘Proud to Care’ award was given to 18-year-old Lewis Lannigan, from Stowmarket, who has been working as a call handler for the ambulance service during the lockdown and he has just gained a role as an apprentice emergency medical technician.

He said: “I enjoyed doing the course – especially my work experience where I followed around a paramedic practitioner for a week.

“It made me realise that this is what I wanted to do. I enjoy helping people in their hour of need.”

The award was presented by Martin Hambling, a former student at the college who has been working in care homes since he was 16 and currently works as a specialist operations paramedic in Wiltshire.

He added: “You have to be a special person to work in this worthwhile profession.

You may also want to watch:

“I was proudly asked to present the award to Lewis. I’ve been told he has a desire, enthusiasm and motivation to help others. Well done Lewis.”

The full list of winners is:

• Outstanding achievement: Khaya Patel

• Level Two Student of the Year: Briony Stocks

• Level Three Student of the Year: Sophie Goudy

• Rehab award: Tapiwa Wandira

• Unsung Hero award: Curtis Cook

• Dignity in Care award: Kyara-Christine Crowe

• Together We Achieve award: Poppy Stone

• Proud to Care award: Lewis Lannigan

• Placement award: Katie Archbell

• Positive Contribution to Mental Health: Imogen Munford, Chloe Welham, Ella Tubby, Elle Baltzer, Summer Smith and Milly Graham.

