Do you know a community hero in Suffolk? Nominate them for a High Sheriff award

PUBLISHED: 10:50 07 December 2018

Winners of last year's awards, with former High Sheriff Geoffrey Probert Picture: Simon Lee

Winners of last year's awards, with former High Sheriff Geoffrey Probert Picture: Simon Lee

Simon Lee Photography

Nominations are open for one of Suffolk’s most prestigious awards ceremonies which recognises community heroes.

High Sheriff of Suffolk, George Vestey Picture: Charlie BestHigh Sheriff of Suffolk, George Vestey Picture: Charlie Best

The High Sheriff’s Awards 2019 are organised by High Sheriff George Vestey and the Suffolk Community Foundation.

They reward those who devote their time and energy to improve the communities in which they live and work, making Suffolk a better and safer place to live.

Mr Vestey, whose year-long term of office as High Sheriff ends in March, said: “As I have travelled around Suffolk, I have been so impressed by the dedication of the volunteers I have met and the vital work our charities and community groups do to help those in need in our county.”

The process for nominating and choosing the finalists for 2019 has now begun, and for the first time the process has gone entirely online. The deadline for nominations is 20th January 2019.

The awards ceremony, supported by the East of England Co-op, will be held at Wherstead Park, on Thursday March 28, 2019.

Details of the categories and a nomination form is available on the SCF website www.suffolkcf.org.uk and they can give advice on completing the form on 01473 602602.

The categories:

Suffolk Inspiring Leader Award

This award encourages voluntary organisations, charities and community groups across Suffolk to recognise and nominate a leader of a voluntary organisation who, for several years, has demonstrated exceptional vision and leadership.

Suffolk Volunteer of the Year Award (25 years and over)

This encourages voluntary organisations, charities and community groups across Suffolk to nominate one of their volunteers for special recognition of services above and beyond the ‘call of duty’. This will recognise someone who has demonstrated a strong and ongoing commitment to supporting others, and include details of the probable consequences if the nominee had not become involved.

Suffolk Young Volunteer of the Year Award (up to 25 years of age)

This award encourages voluntary organisations, charities and community groups across Suffolk to nominate one of their younger volunteers for special recognition of services above and beyond the ‘call of duty’. This will recognise a young person, up to the age of 25 years, who has demonstrated a strong and ongoing commitment to supporting others and include details of the probable consequences if the nominee had not become involved.

Suffolk Collaborative Partnership Award

This will celebrate an enterprise that has benefited the community and been enabled by seamless collaboration between the sectors (voluntary, statutory and private). The business needs to be nominated by the community group or charity and the award consists of a trophy and a certificate for the business and a cheque for the community group or charity involved.

Suffolk Voluntary Organisation of the Year Award – Rebuilding Broken Lives

Recognising a voluntary organisation that demonstrates exceptional impact on the lives of the people of Suffolk. This organisation will be helping the victims of crime, abuse, addiction and deprivation and/or those who have taken a wrong turn to rebuild their lives.

Suffolk Voluntary Organisation of the Year Award – Inspiring young people

This recognises a voluntary organisation that demonstrates exceptional impact on the lives of the people of Suffolk. This organisation will be enabling young and disadvantaged people to aspire and to realise their potential.

Suffolk Strengthen Your Community Award

Recognising the voluntary organisation, community group or charity that best supports people who are involved in local projects that address citizenship, community safety or crime prevention.

Suffolk Voluntary Health Care Award

Rewards an organisation/group of people who have offered preventative and aftercare support to those who are ill, disabled or suffering enduring mental health.

Suffolk Emergency & Armed Services Volunteers Award

The High Sheriff’s Suffolk Emergency and Armed Services Award encourages a nomination for one of their volunteers in special recognition of services above and beyond the ‘call of duty’. This will recognise someone who has demonstrated a strong and ongoing commitment to supporting others, perhaps through a tragic accident/event, or for those who have supported the celebrations of the centenary of the First World War, by committing time and energy to focus on others.

