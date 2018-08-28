Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road near Ipswich is to be closed in an emergency for the best part of a day so that a lamppost can be replaced.

Foxhall Road, #Foxhall will be closed on 18 November from 7am until 3.30pm, between Dobbs Lane and A12 roundabout, for an emergency street lighting column replacement. Please follow the diversion. pic.twitter.com/N3nCjgbcxs — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) November 16, 2018

Suffolk Highways - which maintains the majority of the county’s streets, except A-roads - announced on Twitter that Foxhall Road, Foxhall would be closed between 7am and 3.30pm on Sunday, November 18 between Dobbs Lane and the A12 roundabout for what it called “an emergency street lighting column replacement”.

The organisation has asked motorists to follow diversions signposted at the site on the day and also posted a map of the area of the road affected by the closure on its Twitter page.

The section affected includes the Foxhall Road Recycling Centre, prompting questions on Twitter as to whether people would still be able to access the centre for discarding any rubbish.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways replied on Twitter: “Access to the recycling centre will be maintained from Dobbs Lane end of the closure only.”