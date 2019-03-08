Further hedge cutting takes place at key junction to reassure motorists

Additional cutting of grass verges and hedges around two key junctions have been carried out to help reassure motorists.

Suffolk Highways workers had maintained the verges around the Bell Lane and Foxhall Road junction near Kesgrave on May 17, as part of preparation work for the Suffolk Show.

On Thursday, additional cutting was carried out to help reassure motorists and locals following an accident there last week after which father-of-two Craig Bedford, of Ipswich, died.

There had also been a fatality at the Burstall Lane junction with the A1071 in the last week in which Keaton Whelan, 19, also of Ipswich, died,

A Suffolk Highways spokesman confirmed those bushes and verges were cut between May 17 and 21 on the A1071, while Burstall Lane was maintained on June 3.

The spokesman said: "As part of the Suffolk Highways county wide grass cutting programme all verges adjacent to the public highway are cut for safety purposes to maintain visibility at junctions, and to ensure that road and pavement widths are not reduced.

"Verge grass cutting on Foxhall Road, including all junction vision splays, was undertaken on May 17, 2019, in preparation for the Suffolk Show.

"The community warden raised a request for an additional cut on June 10, 2019, which was carried out on June 13, 2019.

"The A1071 was cut between May 17, 2019, and May 21, 2019, which is in line with the programme. Burstall Road, Sproughton, was cut the week commencing June 3, 2019, and was also in line with the programme."

The measures come in the same week that it emerged work was underway to establish traffic lights at the Bell Lane/Foxhall Road and Dobbs Lane/Foxhall Road junctions as part of a package of safety measures.

The work will be funded by £100,000 of developer contributions from the nearby 2,000-home Brightwell Lakes development, with the aim of money coming forward sooner to help establishment the necessary improvements more urgently.

A reduced speed limit of 50mph, instead of the national speed limit on that road, is also under consideration.

County councillor for Kesgrave and Rushmere St Andrew, Robert Whiting, said: "I believe that it is vital that the improvements required along this critical corridor of the Foxhall Road are addressed as soon as possible.

"I am pressing for not only a significant speed reduction along this road but also material changes to these junctions.

"Concerning the Bell Lane junction, I will not be happy with anything less than the installation of traffic lights.

"I want to see these changes implemented before a single new house is occupied on Brightwell Lakes and I will do my best to ensure that this is the case. Any further delay in making this road safer for all users, will be totally unacceptable to me."