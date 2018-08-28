Sunshine and Showers

Road closure sees 10 mile diversion put in place

PUBLISHED: 08:49 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 14 January 2019

Station Road in Bentley where the roadworks are taking place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A road closure in Bentley has seen a 10-mile diversion put in place, taking drivers along the A12 and the A14.

The 10 mile diversion route. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSThe 10 mile diversion route. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Station Road, which runs through Bentley, is closed from Monday, January 14 for three days while Suffolk Highways carry out drainage improvements.

The road is closed between the crossroads between Church Road and Silver Leys, along to the end of the road where it intersects the A137.

The diversion in place would take drivers travelling eastbound along Station Road westbound, before taking them onto the A12 for one junction.

Drivers would then travel eastbound on the A14 for one junction before taking the A137 southbound.

For those travelling in the opposite direction, the diversion route is reversed.

The overall journey is be 9.8 miles long and would take 14mins without traffic. The original route without the closure is a mile long and would take three minutes to drive without traffic.

Road closure sees 10 mile diversion put in place

