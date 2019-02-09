Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Section of Bramford Road in Ipswich to be closed for emergency repairs

09 February, 2019 - 06:11
The roadworks will take place in Bramford Road in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The roadworks will take place in Bramford Road in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Part of a road into Ipswich will be closed for an evening to allow emergency repair works to take place.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s road network, announced it would be closing a section of Bramford Road, west of the A14 near to Bramford village, on Monday, February 11.

The closure will be in place between 7.30pm and midnight to allow the works to take place.

The organisation also Tweeted a map showing diversions that will be in place during the course of the closure.

It Tweeted: “Bramford Road, #Ipswich will be closed on February 11 between 7.30pm and midnight, for emergency repairs. Please follow the diversion. #SuffolkRepairs.”

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

Trading Standards said the scam could leave people vulnerable to other types of fraud Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Orwell Bridge closure threat ‘borderline’ as Storm Erik batters Suffolk

The decision to close the Orwell Bridge is borderline according to Highways England. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

#includeImage($article, 225)

Staff ‘worth their weight in gold’ at school aiming for outstanding rating

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Section of Bramford Road in Ipswich to be closed for emergency repairs

The roadworks will take place in Bramford Road in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert set for a hot reception as he takes Ipswich to Carrow Road... but Norwich have a lot to thank him for

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert returns to Norwich City this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

First look at new special school on former Holywells High School site

An artist impression of the new special school planned for then former Holywells High School site in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

Tribute to Muriel Purdon: First female park ranger in Ipswich. Did you know her?

'She used to grab life.' Muriel and Bill and the transport of the day Picture: COURTESY JULIE HINTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists