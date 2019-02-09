Section of Bramford Road in Ipswich to be closed for emergency repairs

The roadworks will take place in Bramford Road in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Part of a road into Ipswich will be closed for an evening to allow emergency repair works to take place.

Bramford Road, #Ipswich will be closed on 11 February between 7.30pm and midnight, for emergency repairs. Please follow the diversion. #SuffolkRepairs pic.twitter.com/nNZWAmp7FZ — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) February 8, 2019

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s road network, announced it would be closing a section of Bramford Road, west of the A14 near to Bramford village, on Monday, February 11.

The closure will be in place between 7.30pm and midnight to allow the works to take place.

The organisation also Tweeted a map showing diversions that will be in place during the course of the closure.

It Tweeted: “Bramford Road, #Ipswich will be closed on February 11 between 7.30pm and midnight, for emergency repairs. Please follow the diversion. #SuffolkRepairs.”

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.