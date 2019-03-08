Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Contributed

Suffolk Highways have confirmed a stretch of a busy Ipswich road will be shut from Wednesday evening into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Foxhall Road will be closed between Tomline Road and Cauldwell Hall Road so that emergency drainage works can be carried out.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: " Foxhall Road, Ipswich will be closed from 10/07/2019 19:00 to 11/07/2019 01:00 to carry out emergency drainage works which will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption.

"Foxhall Road will be closed between the junctions of Tomline Road and Cauldwell Hall Road, and a diversion route will be put in place around Derby Road and Tomline Road for the duration of the works."

