Ipswich and Sproughton roads to be shut for emergency repairs

PUBLISHED: 14:55 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 13 February 2019

Sproughton Road, Sproughton and Dales View Road, Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs Picture: PAUL GEATER

Two roads in and around Ipswich are to be closed at short notice for emergency repair works.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s road and pavement network, Tweeted that part of Sproughton Road, Sproughton will be closed between 7pm and midnight on Thursday, February 14.

And on the same day Dales View Road in Ipswich will be closed between 9.30am and 3pm.

Motorists have been advised to follow diversions that will be in place for both road closures, with maps Tweeted showing the routes.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.

