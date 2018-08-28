Road to be closed for two days for emergency repairs

A village road is to be closed for two days to allow emergency repairs to be carried out.

Borley Road, #LongMelford will be closed for two days, from 3 Januray between 8.30am and 4.30pm to complete emergency repairs. Please follow the diversion. #SuffolkRepairs pic.twitter.com/7DwbInpMF2 — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) January 2, 2019

Suffolk Highways, which maintains the majority of the county’s road network, announced on its Twitter page that Borley Road in Long Melford would be shut between 8.30am and 4.30pm on Thursday, January 3 and Friday, January 4 to complete the works.

It also posted a map on its Twitter page, asking motorists to follow the diversion.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.

The most serious repairs are classed as category one, which is seen as potentially dangerous to life and limb. Work for these types of repairs are started within two hours.