Road to be closed for two days for emergency repairs

PUBLISHED: 15:43 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 02 January 2019

Where are drivers going to find delays in Essex and Suffolk this week? Picture: ARCHANT

Where are drivers going to find delays in Essex and Suffolk this week? Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

A village road is to be closed for two days to allow emergency repairs to be carried out.

Suffolk Highways, which maintains the majority of the county’s road network, announced on its Twitter page that Borley Road in Long Melford would be shut between 8.30am and 4.30pm on Thursday, January 3 and Friday, January 4 to complete the works.

It also posted a map on its Twitter page, asking motorists to follow the diversion.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.

The most serious repairs are classed as category one, which is seen as potentially dangerous to life and limb. Work for these types of repairs are started within two hours.

