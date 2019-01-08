Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Emergency repairs force closure of town road

08 January, 2019 - 15:14
Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A road is to be shut for the best part of a day so that emergency repairs can be carried out.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s roads, announced on its Twitter page that a section Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich would be closed on Wednesday, January 9.

The road will be closed between the Playford Road and Rushmere Road junction from 9.30am until 3.30pm on the day.

Suffolk Highways also posted a map on its Twitter page showing where traffic would be diverted, with cars encouraged to go along Woodbridge Road East and Rushmere Road.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

Emergency services rushed to three crashes near Ipswich, Sutton and Lakenheath Picture: SIMON PARKER

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

Emergency services rushed to three crashes near Ipswich, Sutton and Lakenheath Picture: SIMON PARKER

Lycra, leggings and leotards: morning TV just isn’t the same without the fitness experts coaching couch potatoes

Mr Motivator (C) GMTV

More reports of stone-throwing on housing estate

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Tidal surge pictures - Flooding, boisterous waves and some near misses

The waves made their way down the prom in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists