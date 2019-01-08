Emergency repairs force closure of town road

Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A road is to be shut for the best part of a day so that emergency repairs can be carried out.

Humber Doucy Lane, #Ipswich will be closed on 9 January from Playford Road until Rushmere Road between 9.30 am and 3.30pm, to complete emergency repairs. Please follow the diversion. pic.twitter.com/jizHzeJslV — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) January 7, 2019

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s roads, announced on its Twitter page that a section Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich would be closed on Wednesday, January 9.

The road will be closed between the Playford Road and Rushmere Road junction from 9.30am until 3.30pm on the day.

Suffolk Highways also posted a map on its Twitter page showing where traffic would be diverted, with cars encouraged to go along Woodbridge Road East and Rushmere Road.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.