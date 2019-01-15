Overcast

Village road to be closed for emergency repairs

15 January, 2019 - 11:53
The village sign in Monks Eleigh. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

A busy road is to be closed for the majority of a day to allow emergency repairs to be carried out.

Suffolk Highways looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s road network, other than A-roads such as the A12 and A14 which are the responsibility of Highways England.

The organisation has announced on its Twitter feed that the B1115 in Monks Eleigh will be closed between 9am and 4pm on Wednesday, January 16 “to complete emergency repairs”.

It asked motorists travelling in the area at the time to follow a diversion along Milden Road and the A1141.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.

